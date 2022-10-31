African players in Europe: Osimhen fires treble in Napoli romp

Victor Osimhen (L) reacts after one of his three goals for Napoli against Sassuolo.

Paris (AFP) – Nigeria sharpshooter Victor Osimhen raised his goal tally to six from four matches with a hat-trick for Napoli in a 4-0 Serie A drubbing of Sassuolo at the weekend.

The 23-year-old, who moved to Italy from Lille two years ago, has netted seven league goals this season and shares first place in the Golden Boot race with Austrian Marko Arnautovic.

With Osimhen in clinical form, Napoli have built a five-point lead after 12 rounds as they chase a first Serie A title since 1990.

Here, AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

MOHAMED SALAH (Liverpool)

The Egyptian scored his sixth goal in his last six games but it wasn't enough to stop Leeds claiming a shock 2-1 away win. Salah equalised in the 14th minute when he hooked Andrew Robertson's cross into the net. But his 10th club goal this term was followed by a late winner for Crysencio Summerville.

THOMAS PARTEY (Arsenal)

The Ghanaian's sensational strike was the highlight of the Gunners' 5-0 rout of lowly Nottingham Forest. Arsenal were three goals up when Partey lashed an unstoppable 20-yard strike past Dean Henderson in the 57th minute.

SPAIN

THEO BONGONDA (Cadiz)

The Democratic Republic of Congo striker was given a rare start against Atletico Madrid and took immediate advantage with his first goal for Cadiz since a mid-year arrival from Genk. The 26-year-old finished a cross and his team earned a hugely impressive 3-2 win.

INAKI WILLIAMS (Athletic Bilbao)

The Ghana international continued his incredible record run of consecutive starts for Athletic in La Liga, reaching 244 in a row against Villarreal. It was Inaki who scored the only goal of the game too, keeping his composure when through one on one to fire low past Geronimo Rulli.

ITALY

VICTOR OSIMHEN (Napoli)

His superbly taken hat-trick gave Napoli command of the Italian title race. He scored after two and 19 minutes and completed his treble 13 minutes from time.

ADEMOLA LOOKMAN (Atalanta)

Another Nigerian international and another important goal in the Scudetto race, with Lookman netting his fourth in five matches in a 2-0 win at Empoli which, after both Lazio and AC Milan lost, left Gian Piero Gasperini's side second in Serie A. Lookman’s low drive decided the contest just before the hour mark.

BOULAYE DIA (Salernitana)

Having secured survival only on the final day of last season, Salernitana are now 10th in Serie A after a stunning 3-1 win at Lazio in which Senegal's Dia scored the third. France-born Dia slid home his fifth of the season with 14 minutes remaining.

GERMANY

ERIC MAXIM CHOUPO-MOTING (Bayern Munich)

With one goal and an assist in Bayern's 6-2 defeat of Mainz, Choupo-Moting continued his rich vein of form. The Cameroon star has scored in five consecutive games in all competitions -- the first time the 33-year-old has done so in his career.

SADIO MANE (Bayern Munich)

Mane roared back into form in the thrashing of Mainz after being left on the bench by manager Julian Nagelsmann recently due to "a lack of confidence". In addition to providing two assists, Mane got on the scoresheet in the 43rd minute, pouncing on the rebound when his penalty was saved.

FRANCE

LEBO MOTHIBA (Strasbourg)

Mothiba scored the goal that put Strasbourg on the road to a deserved point against visitors Marseille. Senegalese Bamba Dieng and Burkinabe Issa Kabore had given Marseille the lead at half-time but Strasbourg's intense pressure paid off as Mothiba chested down a pass and fired home on 75 minutes. Then, two minutes into stoppage time, Kevin Gameiro equalised to make it 2-2 and send the crowd at La Meinau into raptures. Strasbourg needed the point –- they are just two points above bottom side Angers.

