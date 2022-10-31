Whitelock replaces injured Cane as All Blacks skipper

All Blacks lock Sam Whitelock will captain New Zealand in their remaining tour matches against Wales, Scotland and England

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Veteran second-row Sam Whitelock will captain New Zealand on their current Northern hemisphere tour with regular skipper Sam Cane sidelined by a broken cheekbone, forwards coach Jason Ryan said on Monday.

Advertising Read more

The 34-year-old Whitelock, who has played 140 Tests, will lead the All Blacks in matches against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday, then against Scotland and England on consecutive weekends.

Ryan also confirmed that back Beauden Barrett and loose forward Ardie Savea will be Whitelock's vice captains.

"Sam (Whitelock) is really experienced and respected in the group," Ryan told reporters in Cardiff.

"He's played 100 plus Test matches and experienced a lot so he's the right man for the job."

Whitelock also led New Zealand in their previous Test last September, when a home win over Australia in Auckland saw them defend the Rugby Championship title.

Cane was ruled out of the All Blacks tour after suffering a facial injury late in their 38-31 victory over Japan in Tokyo last weekend.

© 2022 AFP