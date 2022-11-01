Browns rout Bengals in all-Ohio NFL clash

Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett scores a touchdown in the Browns' 32-13 NFL victory over the Cincinnati Bengals

Los Angeles (AFP) – The Cleveland Browns thumped the Cincinnati Bengals 32-13 on Monday, snapping a four-game NFL skid and halting their Ohio neighbor's two-game winning streak.

Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett ran for a touchdown and completed 17 of 22 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown to propel Cleveland.

Brissett connected with Amari Cooper for a TD and Nick Chubb rushed for 101 yards and two TDs.

Cleveland's defense, led by Myles Garrett, stepped up as well, forcing two turnovers and holding Cincinnati scoreless in the first half.

It was a tough night for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who was without his top target with receiver Ja'Marr Chase sidelined by a hip injury.

Cleveland sacked Burrow five times, intercepted him once and forced a fumble.

Burrow finished the night with 232 yards off 25 passes with two TDS.

After a scoreless first half, Chubb ran for a three-yard TD and a two-point conversion to put the Browns up five minutes before halftime.

Cade York added a field goal before the break, and Brissett added a three-yard touchdown run and the scoring toss to Cooper in the third.

The Bengals got on the board in the fourth with Burrow's 13-yard scoring pass to Tyler Boyd, but Chubb added an 11-yard touchdown run before Burrow connected with Tee Higgins to cap the scoring.

Burrow fell to 0-4 against the Browns. Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski, meanwhile, improved to 5-0 against the Bengals.

