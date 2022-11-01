Police killed, guards held in gang violence-stricken Ecuador

The Ecuadoran cities of Guayaquil and Esmeraldas were hit by a series of attacks Tuesday in an escalating gang war

Quito (AFP) – Two police officers were killed, two more wounded and prison guards taken hostage Tuesday in the latest wave of attacks in a deadly gang war consuming Ecuador, authorities said.

Advertising Read more

Officials said "organized crime" groups responded to the transfer of detainees from the Guayas 1 prison with nine attacks using explosives and firearms.

The prison, in the southwestern port city of Guayaquil, is one of the main scenes of a series of bloody prison massacres that have left about 400 inmates dead since February 2021.

"We have had reactions" of "organized crime" in Guayaquil and in the northwestern oil port of Esmeraldas, Interior Minister Juan Zapata told reporters in the capital, Quito.

These included car bomb attacks.

In the early morning hours, two police officers died when their patrol car was attacked by people with firearms in Guayaquil, according to police.

A separate attack on a police station in Guayaquil left two officers injured.

In Esmeraldas -- the same city where two beheaded bodies were found hanging from a pedestrian bridge on Monday -- inmates took eight guards hostage, according to the SNAI prison authority.

A video circulated on Twitter appears to show two guards with explosives tied to their bodies and a man claiming to be an inmate denouncing prison "corruption." AFP could not independently verify the video.

"If war is what they want, war is what they'll get," says the man, his face obscured, adding: "We will use these guards."

'Find the perpetrators'

Police commander General Fausto Salinas said at the press conference in Quito that four of the guards were since released.

The SNAI had earlier announced on Twitter that it was moving about 200 inmates from the Guayas 1 prison in Guayaquil.

It said the transfers were necessitated by required maintenance to cell blocks.

But according to the purported hostage video, the move was the reason for the events at Esmeraldas.

The transfer of inmates from a Guayaquil prison was said to have sparked the latest wave of attacks - SNAI/AFP

"Given the events in Esmeraldas and GYE (Guayaquil), we activated our tactical and investigative units to maintain order and find the perpetrators," the police said on Twitter.

Once a relatively peaceful neighbor of major cocaine producers Colombia and Peru, Ecuador has seen a wave of violent crime that authorities blame on turf battles between rival drug gangs believed to have ties to Mexican cartels.

Hundreds of inmates have been killed -- many beheaded or incinerated -- as the fighting spilled into prisons. Civilians have increasingly been caught up in the violence, which has included a spate of car bombs.

The violence has claimed 61 police lives since last year.

Ecuador has gone from being a drug transit route in recent years to an important distribution center in its own right, with the United States and Europe the main destinations.

The murder rate in Ecuador nearly doubled in 2021 to 14 per 100,000 inhabitants, and reached 18 per 100,000 between January and October this year.

In 2021, law enforcement seized a record 210 tons of drugs, mostly cocaine.

So far this year's seizures total 160 tons.

© 2022 AFP