LPGA duo, defending champs English and Kuchar lead Shootout field

Americans Matt Kuchar, left, and Harris English will seek a fourth title at the 2022 QBE Shootout in Naples, Florida

Miami (AFP) – Harris English and Matt Kuchar will chase a fourth title in 10 seasons at next month's QBE Shootout, a pairs showdown including LPGA stars Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson.

A 24-player field, including six of the world's 30 top men's golfers, was announced on Wednesday for the $3.8 million event on December 9-11 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

It features two LPGA players for the first time, with world number four Korda and number seven Thompson the world's two top-rated Americans Korda makes her debut and Thompson's best finish in five starts was fourth with Tony Finau in 2017.

English and Kuchar won Shootout crowns in 2013, 2016 and 2020 and figure to be paired again this year.

The traditional format for the event features a first-round scramble, a modified alternate shot on Saturday and better ball in Sunday's last round.

The top-ranked players in the field are 16th-ranked Billy Horschel, 17th-ranked PGA Rookie of the Year Cameron Young and 18th-ranked fellow American Max Homa, who won the PGA Wells Fargo and Fortinet championships earlier this year.

Other top-50 players in the event include Austrian Sepp Straka, Canada's Corey Conners, South Korean Lee Kyoung-hoon and Americans Kevin Kisner, Tom Hoge, Brian Harman and English.

Also in the field are former world number one and major winner Jason Day of Australia and 2021 US Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker, a four-time winner this year on the 50-and-over Champions Tour.

The 24 players have won a combined 74 PGA and 18 LPGA titles.

Proceeds will help the rebuilding effort in the area in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which devastated the region in September.

© 2022 AFP