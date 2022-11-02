Phillies pummel Astros to take World Series lead

Bryce Harper crushes a second-inning home run to help set Philadelphia on their way to victory over the Houston Astros on Tuesday

Philadelphia (AFP) – The Philadelphia Phillies smashed five home runs to batter the Houston Astros 7-0 and take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven World Series on Tuesday.

After rain forced the postponement of game three on Monday, the Phillies returned to Citizens Bank Park with a vengeance to dominate the Astros.

Bryce Harper set the tone for a wild start by crushing a 402-foot two-run homer off Astros starter Lance McCullers in the bottom of the first.

The onslaught continued in the second inning with Alec Bohm bludgeoning a 373-foot home run into left field before Brandon Marsh smacked the third homer of the night to make it 4-0 after two innings.

While McCullers was being terrorized by the Astros bats, there were no such problems for Phillies starter Ranger Suarez.

The Venezuelan lefty delivered five scoreless innings with four strikeouts to protect Philadelphia's lead.

The Phillies tagged on two more runs in the fifth inning, with Kyle Schwarber belting a 443-feet monster into center-field off McCullers to score Marsh for a 6-0 lead.

McCullers' miserable night was not over, however, with Rhys Hopkins the next to plunder a home run off the Astros starter on the next bat, blasting an 85mph slider into left field to make it 7-0.

Ryne Stanek was brought on to stop the bleeding and end the inning, but the damage had been done.

Phillies reliever Andrew Bellatti wrapped up victory in the ninth inning, claiming the outs of Yuli Gurriel, Trey Mancini and Chas McCormick.

The victory leaves the Phillies just two wins away from clinching the Major League Baseball crown, with games four and five in Philadelphia on Wednesday and Thursday.

