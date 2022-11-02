Syria backs ally Iran amid 'attack': foreign minister

Iran has accused the West of stirring unrest in the country since Mahsa Amini's death

Tehran (AFP) – Syria's top diplomat on Wednesday reaffirmed his country's support for Iran as he visited the Islamic republic, which has been rocked by weeks of protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini.

The 22-year-old died in custody on September 16, three days after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of Iran's strict dress rules for women.

Dozens of people, mainly demonstrators but also members of the security forces, have been killed in nationwide protests. Hundreds more, including women, have been arrested.

"We reaffirm Syria's support for the brotherly and friendly people of Iran," Foreign Minister Faisal al-Meqdad said.

Damascus welcomes "the failure of those who have supported the attack against this country financially, in the media, politically and internationally," he told a press conference, standing alongside his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Iranian authorities have accused the West of stirring unrest in the country.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday accused the United States of seeking to manipulate the people by supporting the demonstrations.

Syria has been Iran's main regional ally.

Tehran has provided military support for the regime of President Bashar al-Assad in its decade-long war against rebel forces and jihadists.

