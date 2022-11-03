Javier outstanding as Astros no-hit Phillies in 5-0 World Series win

Houston's Cristian Javier delivers a pitch in the Astros' victory over the Philadelphia Phillies in game four of the Major League Baseball World Series in Philadelphia

Washington (AFP) – Christian Javier led Houston pitchers in an unprecedented World Series combined no-hitter Wednesday as the Astros beat Philadelphia 5-0 to level Major League Baseball's championship showcase.

Javier threw six innings without surrendering a hit and relief pitchers Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly kept the door firmly closed as the Astros knotted the best-of-seven title series at two games apiece.

One day after the Phillies belted a World Series record-equalling five home runs in a 7-0 game three victory, Javier's fastball flummoxed the host hitters.

The 25-year-old Dominican struck out nine and walked two in a dominant performance. Abreu struck out all three he faced in the seventh inning and Montero retired all three he faced in the eighth before Pressly delivered the final three outs in the ninth.

The hurlers were backed by a five-run outburst in the fifth that was keyed by Alex Bregman's bases-loaded two-run double.

Chas McCormick led off the inning with a ground ball single off Phillies starter Aaron Nola.

Jose Altuve looped a single to left field and Jeremy Pena hit a sharp single to left off a breaking ball Nola hung over the plate to load the bases.

That spelled the end of Nola's night, Jose Alvarado taking over on the mound with three on and none out.

He plunked Yordan Alvarez with his very first pitch and Houston had their first run of the night.

Bregman followed with a two-run double to right field. Kyle Tucker's sacrifice fly to center scored Alvarez as Bregman advanced to third then scored on Yuli Gurriel's single to left field.

Alvarado finally closed out the inning by striking out Christian Vazquez and Aledmys Diaz.

The damage was done, however as Javier retired the next six Phillies batters he faced and the bullpen took over.

The victory means that after game five in Philadelphia on Thursday, the Astros will return to Houston for game six on Saturday and a potential game seven on Sunday.

The Phillies, who had been unbeaten at home this season, are chasing their first World Series title since 2008.

The Astros, whose 2017 World Series triumph was later tainted by revelations of illegal sign-stealing, are in the championship series for the fourth time in six seasons.

