NFL Dolphins tie linebacker Chubb to five-year deal

Miami (AFP) – The Miami Dolphins have tied up outside linebacker Bradley Chubb to a five year deal, the NFL team said on Thursday.

The Dolphins traded for Chubb on Tuesday, sending running back Chase Edmonds to the Denver Broncos in return along with a 2023 first round NFL Draft pick.

Miami did not disclose the financial details of the Chubb deal, which keeps him at the team until 2027, but media reports said it was worth around $110 million.

Chubb's new deal includes $63.2 million in guaranteed money and a maximum value of $111.25 million with incentives, according to the NFL Network.

As well as strengthening their defense, the Dolphins' decision to give up a first round pick is also a vote of confidence in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami also brought in running back Jeff Wilson Jr. from the San Francisco 49ers before Tuesday's trade deadline.

Tagovailoa said the moves had added to a positive feeling for the Dolphins, who are 5-3 so far this season.

"Throughout training camp, we could see the potential that we had as a team, offensively and defensively," he said.

"We're not afraid to talk about Super Bowls here. We're not afraid to talk about going to a playoff game, having the opportunity to go to one, and then hopefully winning one."

The pair could make their Dolphins debuts at the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

