Wallabies' White back at scrum-half to face France

Paris (AFP) – Experienced scrum-half Nic White will start Australia's Autumn Nations Series Test with France this weekend in four changes from the Scotland victory, the Wallabies announced on Thursday.

Advertising Read more

White, 32, was on the bench for last week's 16-15 win at Murrayfield with Jake Gordon in the run-on side.

There are three other changes for this Saturday's game in Paris as full-back Jock Campbell makes his full debut, Taniela Tupou replaces Allan Alaalatoa, who is suffering from concussion, and Lalakai Foketi at inside centre.

Lock Will Skelton, who plays for French club La Rochelle, is named on the bench for his first Test since last November.

"While we were happy to get a win to start the tour, we know we have a lot more in us and will need to be much better on Saturday against what is probably the best team in the world," Wallabies head coach said in a team statement.

"To play France in Paris less than one year out from a Rugby World Cup here is an incredible opportunity and one we're all excited by."

Australia (15-1)

Jock Campbell; Andrew Kellaway, Len Ikitau, Lalakai Foketi, Tom Wright; Bernard Foley, Nic White; Rob Valentini, Michael Hooper, Jed Holloway; Cadeyrn Neville, Nick Frost; Taniela Tupou, David Porecki, James Slipper (capt)

Replacements: Folau Fainga'a, Matt Gibson, Tom Robertson, Will Skelton, Pete Samu, Jake Gordon, Hunter Paisami, Reece Hodge

© 2022 AFP