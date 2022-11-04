Addo-Carr scores five as Australia cruise into League semis

Australian winger Josh Addo-Carr, who scored five tries, eludes Lebanon's try scorer Josh Mansour during the Rugby League World Cup quarter-final match

Huddersfield (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Star winger Josh Addo-Carr ran in five tries as reigning champions Australia despatched Lebanon 48-4 on Friday to cruise into the semi-finals of the Rugby League World Cup.

Advertising Read more

The Kangaroos dominated a Lebanese side featuring several Australian players of Lebanese heritage who ply their trade in the NRL.

Australia will next play the winners of Saturday's quarter-final between New Zealand and Fiji.

That semi-final will take place on November 11 at Elland Road in Leeds, with the winners of England v Papua New Guinea taking on the victors of the clash between Tonga and Samoa at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium 24 hours later.

The loss meant that Michael Cheika no longer has to split his loyalties between coaching Lebanon and the Argentina rugby union team.

The Pumas kick off their Autumn Nations Series against England on Sunday before taking on Wales and Scotland, with Cheika's full attention.

Addo-Carr notched up a quickfire hat-trick within 19 minutes in Huddersfield as Lebanon struggled to cope with the sheer early power of the Australians.

Powerful centre Latrell Mitchell then proved too much to handle as he barrelled his way over the line before Nathan Cleary unlocked the door for Cameron Murray to notch Australia's fifth and sixth tries in quick succession to leave it 30-0 at half-time.

Addo-Carr nabbed his fourth five minutes into the second period before there was finally some sunshine for the Lebanese as a Mitchell Moses grubber through saw former Kangaroo Josh Mansour tap down after Cameron Munster failed to clear the ball.

The winger, incredibly overlooked for selection for New South Wales in the State of Origin series, touched down for his fifth on the hour mark, Munster cleverly kicking through with no defenders at home.

Liam Martin bundled over for Australia's final try as the Kangaroos slightly misfired late on against a dominated Lebanese side in a mistake-ridden final quarter.

© 2022 AFP