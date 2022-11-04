NFL's Eagles beat Texans to maintain perfect start to season

C.J. Gardner-Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates in the Eagles' NFL victory over the Houston Texans

Los Angeles (AFP) – The Philadelphia Eagles are off to the best NFL season start in franchise history, after a 29-17 victory over the Houston Texans moved them to 8-0.

Tied at halftime -- the first time this season they had not led after two quarters -- the Eagles out-scored the Texans 15-3 in the second half to pull away, intercepting Texans quarterback Davis Mills twice to seize the victory.

It was some consolation for Philadelphia sports fans, on the same night the Phillies fell to the Houston Astros in game five of baseball's World Series.

Javon Hargrave sacked Mills three times and James Bradberry and C.J. Gardner-Johnson each had an interception -- the fifth of the season for Gardner-Johnson.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who grew up in the Houston area, completed 21 of 27 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns.

The 24-year-old Hurts, who ran for 23 yards on nine carries, was also sacked four times, twice by Jerry Hughes.

He showed some signs of early nerves in his first professional game in Houston, including his first lost fumble of the season.

But by the end of the first half he had completed passes to seven different teammates. He connected on touchdown passes to Dallas Goedert and A.J. Brown, Goedert catching eight passes for 100 yards and Brown hauling in four passes for 59 yards.

Hurts has now thrown at least two touchdown passes in three straight games.

The Eagles' Miles Sanders also rushed for 93 yards and a touchdown.

