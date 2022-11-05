Choupo-Moting double sends Bayern top of Bundesliga

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's two goals were decisive for Bayern Munich in their 3-2 win over Hertha Berlin

Berlin (AFP) – Two goals in one first-half minute from striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting carried Bayern Munich to a narrow 3-2 victory away at Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Bayern, who led 3-0 at one point in the first half, endured a nervy final few minutes in the German capital, with French defender Dayot Upamecano appearing to have handballed in injury time as Hertha pushed for a late equaliser.

Referee Bastian Dankert decided against going to the video, helping Bayern to their eighth straight win in all competitions.

Teenage forward Jamal Musiala had put Bayern in front after just 12 minutes, before the quick-fire double from Choupo-Moting looked to have the visitors in pole position.

A 40th-minute volley from Dodi Lukebakio, who has now scored more goals against Bayern than any other Bundesliga player other than Borussia Dortmund veteran Marco Reus, saw Hertha pull one back, before Davie Selke scored a 45th-minute penalty.

Bayern will sit in the familiar top spot on the Bundesliga table for at least 24 hours, with Union Berlin having a chance to go back in the lead when they take on Leverkusen on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund's teenage striker Youssouffa Moukoko may have won himself a spot in Germany's World Cup squad with two goals as his side romped to a 3-0 home win over Bochum.

Moukoko, 17, opened the scoring after just eight minutes with a stunning solo goal, winning the ball from Bochum's Ukrainian defender Ivan Ordets before curling in a shot from the penalty arc.

Another teenager, American Gio Reyna scored Dortmund's second, converting his first ever Bundesliga penalty in the 12th minute after Dutch forward Donyell Malen was brought down in the box.

Moukoko scored a second in first half injury time, looping the ball over goalkeeper Manuel Reimann and into the back of the net.

In Augsburg, Frankfurt came from behind for the second time in less than a week, with goals for captain Sebastian Rode and Dortmund loanee Ansgar Knauff cancelling out Mergim Berisha's first-minute strike.

The 2-1 scoreline was the same as Frankfurt's midweek away win over Sporting Lisbon, which saw them into the Champions League knockout stages.

In Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku continued to make his case for a spot in France's World Cup squad, scoring two goals in a 3-1 win.

Nkunku now has 11 goals from 13 games this season to top the Bundesliga scoring charts.

Wolfsburg's recent resurgence continued away at Mainz, with a 3-0 victory. The Wolves, who were winless in their first five games this season, are now unbeaten in their last eight.

In Saturday's late game, the Bundesliga's two promoted teams clash when Werder Bremen host Schalke.

