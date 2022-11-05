Napoli beat rivals Atalanta to move eight points clear

Eljif Elmas winner at Atalanta was his second goal of the season

Bergamo (Italy) (AFP) – Napoli extended their lead at the top of Serie A to eight points on Saturday after coming from behind to win 2-1 at Atalanta and taking their domestic winning streak to nine matches.

Victor Osimhen and Eljif Elmas both struck in the first half to cancel out Ademola Lookman's 19th-minute penalty for the hosts, who are currently unbeaten Napoli's closest challengers.

That will change if AC Milan beat Spezia as expected at the San Siro in Saturday's late match, the champions aiming to take advantage of Atalanta's second defeat of the season and move into second place.

However Napoli are still guaranteed to be at least six points clear come the end of the weekend after a win obtained in Bergamo without injured wing wizard Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Luciano Spalletti's side are also well on the way to ensuring top spot after the final top flight fixtures of 2022 next weekend ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Napoli now have home matches with Empoli and Udinese, and assuming Milan win later they would have to lose both games with a big swing in goal difference to risk conceding first place before January.

