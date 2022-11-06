Gadirova gold seals Britain's best ever gymnastics worlds haul

Britain's Jessica Gadirova won gold in the women's floor at the World Gymnastics Championships

Liverpool (AFP) – Jessica Gadirova claimed gold for Britain in the women's floor to seal the hosts' best ever medal haul on the final day of the World Gymnastics Championship in Liverpool on Sunday.

The 19-year-old scored 14.2 points to beat the USA's Jordan Chiles on 13.8, with Jade Carey and Rebeca Andrade sharing bronze with 13.7.

Victory made Gadirova only the fifth British world champion in history and lifted the host nation's final tally to a record-breaking six medals from the championships.

Gadirova said she had struggled to focus before her performance as her twin sister Jennifer, who finished seventh in the same event, was also competing.

"I like to focus on myself and stay calm, so it did hurt me a little bit because I wished I could have seen her performance and scream for her as well," said Gadirova.

"When I focus on the dance it takes my mind away from the crowd and the tumbles and the leaps, and it makes me feel alive.

"That's what I am, I love to perform and floor is one of my favourite pieces to do."

Japan's Hazuki Watanabe produced the shock of the day as she won gold on the beam having initially only been named as a reserve for the championships.

"At first, I was the reserve for the team, but when there was an injury they changed it and I got a chance to come to the World Championships," said Watanabe.

"That was my first surprise. Now I have a medal too. It is all a bit surprising."

Canada's Elsabeth Black took silver ahead of Japan's Shoko Miyata.

China's Zou Jingyuan was described as "not human" after claiming gold in the men's parallel bars.

The Olympic champion produced an almost flawless display despite raising the difficulty of his routine.

Lukas Dauser claimed Germany's first medal of the week with silver, while Carlos Yulo collected his second medal in quick succession with bronze after silver in the vault.

"He's not human. How he does p-bars is not equal to anyone," said the Philippines' Yulo. "He's the only one doing that.

"To me, he's like a God."

Yulo was second to Armenia's Artur Davtyan in the vault with Ukraine's Igor Radivilov claiming bronze.

Brody Malone ensured the USA ended the Championships on top of the medal table as he bounced back from difficult day in qualifying to win the horizontal bar competition.

Malone narrowly missed out on the podium with a fourth-placed finish in the all-around final on Friday but bounced back to claim his first world title.

Japan's Daiki Hashimoto took silver with Brazil's Arthur Mariano in third.

The Americans and China finished level on three golds each with the USA's eight medals in total putting them on top of the table.

Japan finished third with two golds among their eight medals.

