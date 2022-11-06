Garcia dominates Sakkari to reach WTA Finals title match

France's Caroline Garcia celebrates winning the first set in her two-set triumph over Maria Sakkari of Greece in the semi-finals of the WTA Finals

Fort Worth (United States) (AFP) – Caroline Garcia stormed into the title match at the elite WTA Finals on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Maria Sakkari.

Advertising Read more

Eighth-ranked Garcia, back in the season-ending event for the first time since 2017 when she fell in the semi-finals, will face either world number one Iga Swiatek or seventh-ranked Aryna Sabalenka for the title.

The 29-year-old from France, who has powered up the rankings with three titles this season, put on a clinic against her fifth-ranked Greek opponent, wrapping up the win in 75 minutes.

Garcia gained the decisive break in the first for a 4-2 lead and closed out the set with a love game, then powered to a 4-0 lead in the second.

Garcia pounced on a Sakkari second serve to gain a second break of the set and a 3-0 lead.

She came up with an ace and an unreturnable serve to erase an early deficit in the next game before her netted forehand gave Sakkari a break point.

Once again, Garcia's serve made the difference as she produced a service winner, another ace and another unreturnable serve.

Garcia's first double fault of the match gave Sakkari a break point in the sixth game, but Garcia responded with an ace and grabbed a 5-1 lead with a stinging backhand that kissed the sideline.

Sakkari held to force Garcia to serve it out, and she polished it off on her second match point when Sakkari sent a service return into the net.

France's Caroline Garcia celebrates her victory over Greece's Maria Sakkari in the semi-finals of the WTA Finals TOM PENNINGTON GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

Garcia, who could only kneel to catch her breath after a thrilling three-set win over Daria Kasatkina on Saturday to capture the last semi-final spot, had plenty of energy for a skipping, leaping celebration on the court at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

The event was moved to Texas due to continuing pandemic-related issues with the Chinese city of Shenzhen, which was initially due to host, as well as the WTA's dispute with China over the status of player Peng Shuai.

© 2022 AFP