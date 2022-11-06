Netherlands set South Africa 159 to make T20 World Cup semis

The Netherlands' Tom Cooper plays a shot over the boundary line for six runs watched by South Africa's wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock (L) during their men's Twenty20 World Cup match

Adelaide (Australia) (AFP) – Colin Ackermann's whirlwind unbeaten 41 steered the Netherlands to 158-4 at the Twenty20 World Cup in Adelaide, in a match South Africa must win to seal a semi-finals spot.

The Dutch started strongly with Stephan Myburgh's 37 but lost their way only for Ackermann to push for a competitive total in Adelaide.

He hit three fours and two sixes in his 26-ball knock and along with skipper Scott Edwards helped the team get 31 runs from the final two overs.

Pakistan and Bangladesh clash in the second match at the venue and both teams need either South Africa or India, who play Zimbabwe in the final match in Melbourne, to lose for their chances of a semis berth.

Myburgh got the Netherlands off to a brisk start as he took on the South African speedsters with a string of boundaries in the first six overs of powerplay when only two fielders are allowed outside the inner circle.

But fast bowler Anrich Nortje kept the openers in check as he gave away just five runs in his first two overs to pile on the pressure.

Off-spinner Aiden Markram broke the 58-run opening stand with the wicket of the left-handed Myburgh who attempted a slog sweep to be caught at deep mid-wicket.

Max O'Dowd, who made 29, and an attacking Tom Cooper, who hit 35, rebuilt the innings with a few delightful hits.

Cooper hit a six off Keshav Maharaj over deep backward point but the left-arm spinner hit back with the wicket of O'Dowd two balls later.

Maharaj also cut short Cooper's 19-ball knock after the batsman top-edged a ball caught by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

South Africa pushed the Dutch on the backfoot but for a rearguard action by number four Ackermann.

