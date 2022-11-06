South Korea's DRX crowned League of Legends world champions

DRX and T1 face off in an all-Korean League of Legends World Championships final

San Francisco (AFP) – South Korean team DRX were crowned League of Legends world champions on Saturday after scoring a surprise 3-2 victory over compatriots T1 in a thrilling final of the eSports tournament in San Francisco.

Advertising Read more

T1, the most successful team in eSports history, started as favorites and took the lead in the first round of the competition.

But DRX took command after many upsets, in particular thanks to 19-year-old Kim "Zeka" Geon-woo.

Their win, the team's first-ever, was highly anticipated for talented 26-year-old Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu, who started competing in 2014 but had only made it past the quarter-finals once, also in 2014.

No player so "old" had ever won the world championships until this year.

Rapper Lil Nas X performs during the opening ceremony of the League of Legends World Championship Finals JOSH EDELSON AFP

The final took place at the Chase Center in San Francisco, home to the Golden State Warriors NBA team, in front of some 16,000 spectators.

The League of Legends World Championship is considered one of the most prestigious eSports tournaments.

© 2022 AFP