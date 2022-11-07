Irish Test centurion Murray ruled out of rest of Autumn Series

Ireland scrum-half Conor Murray will miss their two remaining Autumn Nations Test matches due to a groin injury

Dublin (AFP) – Scrum-half Conor Murray has been ruled out of Ireland's remaining two Autumn Nations Test matches due to a groin injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) confirmed on Monday.

The 33-year-old limped off late in the first-half of what was his 100th Test for his country, Ireland's gritty 19-16 Test victory over world champions South Africa on Saturday.

Munster star Murray will miss next Saturday's game against Fiji and Ireland's final Test of the year a week later when they host Australia.

Murray looked distraught when he came off as he had been handed an opportunity by head coach Andy Farrell to reclaim the first choice role he held for over a decade before being succeeded by Jamison Gibson-Park.

Gibson-Park impressed when he replaced Murray on Saturday despite it being his first competitive rugby since July.

Farrell will choose between Gibson-Park and Murray's Munster rival Craig Casey for the starting spot against Fiji.

The two other players who came off injured, Stuart McCloskey and Tadhg Furlong, have both been given a clean enough bill of health to train with the squad this week whilst captain Johnny Sexton is "recovering well" from a dead leg.

