Liverpool owners FSG will 'consider' new shareholders amid sale reports

London (AFP) – Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group say they are open to considering new shareholders as reports swirl that the Premier League club have been put up for sale.

Advertising Read more

The Athletic reported on Monday that US-based FSG is "inviting offers" for the 19-time English champions.

FSG, who bought Liverpool in 2010, are reported to have asked investment banks Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to assist with the evaluation process.

ESPN said FSG would be willing to sell a "controlling stake" in the club, with an information memorandum detailing the possible sale reportedly sent to potential investors last month.

Boston-based FSG confirmed they could potentially accept new shareholders but stopped short of saying the Reds were now on the market.

"There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at Premier League clubs," an FSG statement said on Monday.

"Inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool.

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool.

"FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club."

FSG, led by principal owner John W Henry, paid £300 million ($344 million) for Liverpool 12 years ago after fellow Americans Tom Hicks and George Gillett left the club on the brink of administration.

Forbes values Liverpool at around $4.45 billion after a successful period under FSG ownership, including winning the 2019 Champions League and lifting the club's first Premier League crown for 30 years in 2020.

Jurgen Klopp's side narrowly missed out on an unprecedented quadruple last year, winning the League Cup and FA Cup but finishing as runners-up in the Premier League and Champions League.

They are currently eighth in the English top flight after a poor start to the season, although they have reached the Champions League last 16, where they will face Real Madrid in a repeat of last season's final.

In a rare show of frustration with FSG, Klopp hinted in the close-season that he wanted to spend more on new signings after huge sprees by Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea.

Klopp spent big money on Darwin Nunez and also brought in Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay but said: "From time to time I would be ready to risk a bit more but I don't decide that and that's fine."

© 2022 AFP