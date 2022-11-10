Argentina unchanged for Wales Autumn Nations Series Test

Happy days - Argentina coach Michael Cheika poses for photos with fans at Twickenham following the Pumas' 30-29 win over England

London (AFP) – Argentina named an unchanged side on Thursday to play Wales in the Autumn Nations Series in Cardiff this weekend as they look to back-up a well-deserved win over England.

Advertising Read more

The Pumas launched their tour of Europe with victory over Rugby World Cup pool opponents England, their first success against them at Twickenham in 16 years, last weekend.

Argentina hammered Wales 33-11 when the teams met in Cardiff last year but Cheika said it was important his side forget about that result and indeed the win in London before Saturday's game in the Welsh capital.

"I want the attitude of always looking forward and wanting to improve," he told reporters.

"I can't look back, rather keep looking forward to next week. We just need to keep working on the principles of our game and our mentality.

"We've been working on self-belief, understanding what we can do and what we are capable of and making ourselves capable to go to the new standard and get better," the Australian added.

Their triumph at Twickenham was Argentina's latest impressive away performance under Cheika, with the Pumas having defeated the All Blacks 25-18 in Christchurch in August.

But the former Wallabies boss has now challenged Argentina to become consistent winners.

"We've put together one or two results on the road this year but with time off in between," said Cheika.

"Now we can try and win away for a second successive weekend."

Team (15-1)

Juan Cruz Mallia; Mateo Carreras, Matias Moroni, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Emiliano Boffelli; Santiago Carreras, Gonzalo Bertranou; Pablo Matera, Marcos Kremer, Juan Martin Gonzalez; Tomas Lavanini, Matias Alemanno; Francisco Gomez Kodela, Julian Montoya (capt), Thomas Gallo

Replacements: Ignacio Ruiz, Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, Eduardo Bello, Lucas Paulos, Facunda Isa, Eliseo Morales, Tomas Albornoz, Matias Orlando

Coach: Michael Cheika (AUS)

© 2022 AFP