Rees-Zammit to start at full-back for Wales against Argentina
Issued on:
London (AFP) – Louis Rees-Zammit will start at full-back in Wales' Autumn Nations Series rugby clash with Argentina on Saturday.
The Gloucester flyer has been moved from his usual wing berth by coach Wayne Pivac, with Wales full-backs Liam Williams and Leigh Halfpenny both injured.
Rees-Zammit made his Test debut after going on as a second-half substitute for Halfpenny against France in 2020, but his subsequent 19 appearances were all on the wing.
Alex Cuthbert, who has recovered from a shoulder issue, completes the back three alongside Rio Dyer, a try-scorer on his Test debut during a 55-23 defeat by Pivac's native New Zealand last weekend.
Gareth Anscombe, who deputised for Halfpenny against the All Blacks, reverts to fly-half, replacing Rhys Priestland.
Up front, Wales captain Justin Tipuric has moved to openside flanker in the absence of the injured Tommy Reffell, with No 8 Taulupe Faletau and Dan Lydiate completing a back-row trio boasting a combined 246 caps.
But there is no place in the matchday 23 for world-record cap-holder Alun Wyn Jones, with Ben Carter providing second-row bench cover.
Team (15-1)
Louis Rees-Zammit; Alex Cuthbert, George North, Nick Tompkins, Rio Dyer; Gareth Anscombe, Tomos Williams; Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric (capt), Dan Lydiate; Adam Beard, Will Rowlands; Dillon Lewis, Ken Owens, Gareth Thomas
Replacements: Ryan Elias, Rhodri Jones, Sam Wainwright, Ben Carter, Jac Morgan, Kieran Hardy, Rhys Priestland, Owen Watkin
Coach: Wayne Pivac (NZL)
© 2022 AFP