Verstappen and Red Bull bury hatchet in Sky dispute

Sao Paulo (AFP) – Max Verstappen confirmed on Thursday that he has buried the hatchet in his dispute with Sky Sports and said he and Red Bull will cooperate with the broadcaster as normal at this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix.

The newly-acclaimed two-time world champion said he and the team had put the saga behind them, after snubbing all Sky representatives at the Mexico Grand Prix.

"We drew a line under it," he said. "So we just keep on going now and I am looking forward to it."

Speaking to reporters ahead of this weekend’s penultimate race of the season where he is bidding to claim a record-extending 15th win in a single season, he made clear he had shrugged off the problems and was hoping for more success.

"I think we have a good chance," he said. “The car is quick and this track, normally, should be good for us. So I am excited and I will try to win.

"It is an amazing track.

"There are not many corners, but it is just the shape and the camber of the corners, just the whole atmosphere around here, the history.

"And the fans here love Formula One. There is a lot of passion that goes into it.

"We all love coming here. Winning is an amazing feeling, but even being on the podium, in general, is always super nice."

He and Red Bull decided to snub Sky in Mexico after complaining about the broadcaster’s alleged bias against them, notably in one reference by pit lane reporter Ted Kravitz to Lewis Hamilton having been robbed of an eighth title in last season’s controversial and acrimonious final race in Abu Dhabi.

© 2022 AFP