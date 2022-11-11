Germany hand US women first home defeat in five years

Germany's Paulina Krumbiegel controls the ball against Naomi Girma of the United States in Germany's 2-1 friendly football victory in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Miami (AFP) – Paulina Krumbiegel scored in the 89th minute to lift Germany to a 2-1 victory over the United States on Thursday, handing the women's World Cup champions a first home defeat in more than five years.

It was a third straight defeat for the mighty US women, who fell to England at Wembley on October 7 and to Spain in Pamplona on October 11.

They had hoped to turn around their fortunes at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, home of Major League Soccer's Inter Miami.

Instead they saw their 71-match home unbeaten streak, which included 64 victories and seven draws, end. The US women hadn't lost at home since falling to Australia on July 27, 2017.

US star Megan Rapinoe had pulled the Americans level in the 85th minute but were helpless as Krumbiegel broke through to deliver the victory for Germany, who finished runners-up to England at UEFA's Women's Euro this year.

The top-ranked United States, who will be going for a third straight World Cup title next year, will take on Germany again on Sunday at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

"I think we have to take a lot of positives from the chances we created, the game that we played," US midfielder Lindsey Horan said. "We were a lot more calm. We were confident on the ball. I think coming from the last two games in Europe this was a step up for us."

Horan fired a header wide in the first half, and had another chance when teammate Rose Lavelle's shot was parried by German keeper Merle Frohms.

Horan's effort off the rebound hit the crossbar and came down into Frohms's arms.

Shortly before halftime Horan was denied a penalty after a tackle by German forward Alexandra Popp and it was scoreless at halftime.

The US endured another pair of unlucky bounces early in the second half, starting with Horan's acrobatic kick coming off the foot of the left post.

Germany capitalized on the counterattack and Klara Buhl's curling shot hit the right post and bounced off the back of US goalkeeper Casey Murphy and into her net, giving Germany a 1-0 lead in the 52nd minute.

Rapinoe grabbed the equalizer off a cross from Alex Morgan, notching her 63rd international goal but her first in more than a year.

