Liverpool boss Klopp given one-game touchline ban

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been banned for his touchline tirade

London (AFP) – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been handed a one-match ban after the Football Association appealed against the decision to only fine the German for his touchline tirade.

Advertising Read more

Klopp was initially fined £30,000 ($35,000) by an independent regulatory commission following his rant at referee Anthony Taylor during Liverpool's 1-0 win against Manchester City in the Premier League on October 16.

The FA felt that was too lenient and an independent appeal board has now suspended the German from the touchline with immediate effect.

Klopp will be banned from the bench when Liverpool face Southampton at Anfield on Saturday.

"An independent Appeal Board has allowed the FA's appeal against an Independent Regulatory Commission's sanction in relation to the recent case involving Jurgen Klopp," an FA statement said on Friday.

"As a result, the Liverpool FC manager has been suspended from the touchline for one match with immediate effect, fined £30,000 and warned as to his future conduct.

"Jurgen Klopp has previously admitted that he breached FA Rule E3 during their Premier League match against Manchester City FC on Sunday, October 16 2022 and received a sanction £30,000."

Klopp's angry blast at the officials in the City game was triggered by a challenge from Bernardo Silva on Mohamed Salah that was not ruled a foul.

His behaviour came after the FA launched a new 'Enough Is Enough' campaign in September aimed at stamping out abuse at all levels of the game.

It is understood the FA feels elite-level managers have an example to set to the grassroots game in terms of what is acceptable behaviour.

Asked the day after the fine whether he felt it was a fair punishment, Klopp said: "Should I have got a ban? I don't know.

"I never was in the situation, I never had a red card, I didn't ever have a yellow card as far as I know."

© 2022 AFP