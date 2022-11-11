Owen Farrell wants England to 'let go' against Japan

London (AFP) – England captain Owen Farrell has urged his side to shed their fear of failure when they try to revive their November campaign against Japan at Twickenham on Saturday.

Farrell's men began the Autumn Nations Series with a dispiriting 30-29 loss at home to Argentina last weekend.

Although the initially wet conditions made running rugby difficult, the Pumas still produced the game's one back-line move of genuine quality to send in Emiliano Boffelli -- who scored 25 points in total -- for a well-taken try.

England, by contrast, were disjointed with scrum-half Ben Youngs throwing several passes into touch while a stray delivery from inside centre Farrell paved the way for Argentina fly-half Santiago Carreras's breakaway try.

Red Rose coach Eddie Jones has responded to England's second loss to Argentina at Twickenham by making five changes to his starting XV against Japan, another pool opponent at next year's World Cup in France.

Significantly, Jones dropped Youngs -- England's most-capped player -- to the bench and brought in Jack van Poortvliet, who scored a try against the Pumas moments after replacing his fellow Leicester scrum-half last weekend.

But Farrell, set to win his 99th England cap on Saturday, insisted a change of approach was as important as a change in personnel.

"We don't want to overthink going into this weekend, which maybe we were guilty of a little bit last weekend," he said after Jones, a former Japan coach, named his matchday 23 on Thursday.

Farrell, the son of Ireland coach Andy Farrell, added: "We want to free ourselves up to be the best version of ourselves...It's about letting go that bit more and not worrying about everything as much, trying to be as free but in control of the next moment."

England will welcome back one of their most prolific finishers against Japan, with wing Jonny May included just three weeks after dislocating his elbow playing for club side Gloucester.

May, whose 35 tries in 69 Tests are second in England's all-time list only to retired Rory Underwood's 49 in 85, received lengthy treatment on the London Irish pitch.

And when the 32-year-old left the field with his left arm in a giant brace, it seemed his Autumn series was over before it had started.

But in the latest twist to a see-saw year that has already seen May sidelined with a knee injury and Covid-19, he has been recalled to the starting XV in place of Joe Cokanasiga.

"I didn't go to our pre-autumn training camp in Jersey, so I didn't really know that there was a chance he would be fit," said Farrell.

"Then I came into camp here on the Monday and realised I was rooming with him! That was a bit of a shock! And then all of a sudden he's absolutely fine.

"He seems calm, he looks excited to be back and hopefully we all get the best out of each other at the weekend."

