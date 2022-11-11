Scotland recall Russell for All Blacks clash

Edinburgh (AFP) – Finn Russell has been summoned straight back into Scotland's starting lineup to play New Zealand at Murrayfield on Sunday just days after being recalled by coach Gregor Townsend.

Gifted fly-half Russell, who plays his club rugby for Racing 92, was controversially left out from the original squad for the Autumn Nations Series and missed the first two Tests in what appeared to be the latest example of a strained relationship between player and coach.

Adam Hastings, Blair Kinghorn and Ross Thompson were chosen ahead of Russell, with Townsend citing "form and consistency" levels as the key criteria for his selection.

But Russell was called up ahead of the All Blacks clash after Hastings, the son of Scotland great Gavin Hastings, was ruled out through injury following Saturday's 28-12 win over Fiji.

And the 30-year-old has now leapfrogged Kinghorn, with the Edinburgh back on the bench.

