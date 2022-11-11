Telea to make Test debut for changed All Blacks against Scotland

Mark Telea will make his debut for New Zealand against Scotland on Saturday after being named in the All Black starting line-up

Edinburgh (AFP) – Blues flyer Mark Telea is set to make his New Zealand debut after being named in a rejigged All Blacks' XV to face Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday that sees positional switches for the Barrett brothers.

The 25-year-old Telea replaces Sevu Reece on the right wing in one of seven changes to the New Zealand side that thrashed Wales 55-23 in Cardiff last week.

David Havili's inclusion at inside centre has led New Zealand coach Ian Foster to start Jordie Barrett, who wore the No 12 shirt against Wales, at full-back from where his older brother Beauden has been moved to fly-half.

Richie Mo'unga, New Zealand's starting No 10 in Cardiff, has been dropped from the matchday 23 completely.

Telea was first called into the All Blacks squad four months ago as Covid cover before being included as injury cover for an Autumn Nations Series that New Zealand started with a 38-31 win over Japan in Tokyo last month.

Elswehere in the backs, Scotland-born and raised Finlay Christie starts at scrum-half in place of Aaron Smith, with Anton Lienert-Brown at outside centre instead of the benched Rieko Ioane.

Up front, Akira Ioane comes in at blindside flanker for Shannon Frizzell, Nepo Laulala takes over from tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax and Samisoni Taukei'aho replaces hooker Codie Taylor.

Foster has also made three changes to his bench from last week's encounter in Cardiff, with loosehead prop George Bower, half-back TJ Perenara and utility Stephen Perofeta now among the replacements.

"We've selected a team that excites us this week," said Foster as he announced his side in Edinburgh on Friday.

"In many ways this Test is crucial for our tour as a whole and it's a chance to show how we're building as a group."

New Zealand have dominated this fixture, winning 29 of 31 Tests going back 117 years, with the closest Scotland have come to victory two contrasting draws at Murrayfield -- 0-0 in 1964 and 25-25 in 1983.

The Scots, however, did run the All Blacks close when the teams last met before losing 22-17 at Murrayfield five years ago.

Scotland, who laboured to a 28-12 win at home to Fiji last week, are due to name their side later Friday.

New Zealand (15-1)

Jordie Barrett; Mark Telea, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Caleb Clarke; Beauden Barrett, Finlay Christie; Ardie Savea, Dalton Papali'i, Akira Ioane; Scott Barrett, Samuel Whitelock (capt); Nepo Laulala, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot

Replacements: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Shannon Frizell, TJ Perenara, Stephen Perofeta, Rieko Ioane

Coach: Ian Foster (NZL)

