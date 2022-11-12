Crichton makes World Cup history for Samoa in semi-final thriller

Samoa's Stephen Crichton (centre left) made sporting history for Samoa as his drop goal in extra-time sent them into the Rugby League World Cup final at the expense of hosts England

London (AFP) – Samoa's Stephen Crichton hit an extra-time drop-goal to seal a 27-26 victory over England on Saturday and book a first-ever place in the Rugby League World Cup final against reigning champions Australia.

A gripping game saw the two sides level on 26 points apiece at the final regulation-time whistle at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium thanks to a late Herbie Farnworth try for England converted by Tommy Makinson.

Samoa, beaten 60-6 by England in the tournament opener, held their nerve in extra-time, Crichton popping over the crucial 'golden-point' drop-goal.

It means that for the first time a nation that isn't Australia, New Zealand, England/Great Britain and France has reached a World Cup final.

Australia booked their berth in the final, to be held next Saturday at Manchester's Old Trafford, with an equally enthralling 16-14 victory over New Zealand in Leeds on Friday.

Samoa had shocked the tournament hosts with the opening score, Joseph Suaali'i sucking in defenders with a half break in the middle of the park to open a chink of light out wide for centre Tim Lafai to glide past a flat-footed Kallum Watkins to cross.

Crichton missed the conversion, but the Samoans, with skipper Junior Paulo at his barn-storming best at the heart of both defence and attack, were in the ascendancy in front of 40,489 fans at the home of Arsenal football club.

But Paulo was then sin binned for a tip tackle on Tom Burgess, swiftly followed by a double head injury as Fa'amanu Brown was laid out cold after a Tommy Makinson charge.

With three of the 10 minutes remaining on Paulo's yellow card, England thought they had hit back through Watkins, but Lafai's tryline tackle dislodged the ball from the centre's grasp.

However, finally England opened their account after half-back George Williams stepped inside a couple of defenders and offloaded to Elliott Whitehead for a simple try, Makinson converting.

Ligi Sao restored the Samoan lead, however, spotting Watkins on his heels at a play-the-ball and immediately attacking the blindside.

The Hull prop allied his quick thinking with immense strength as he rode Dom Young's challenge and took the winger with him as he slid across the line for a try Crichton converted to hand Samoa a 10-6 half-time lead.

'Quickfire try'

England opened the second period as they would have wanted, Bateman pouncing on a loose ball after Lafai failed to deal with a Williams kick under pressure from Watkins.

Makinson converted, but Samoa responded with one of the tries of the tournament.

On the fifth tackle of a set, man-of-the-match Jerome Luai opted not to kick, instead jinking his way across the England defensive line before finding Paulo on the crashball.

The giant prop was brought down close to a post but somehow managed to pop the ball back up behind him, Luai on hand to volley-ball pass on to Crichton, who crossed for a quickfire try he also converted.

Young then spilled a simple Luai kick deep in English territory and Samoa made no mistake with their attacking position, the Penrith Panthers stand-off easily stepping the winger's blitz defence to find Lafai for his second try of the game.

England desperately tried to respond, leading to a last quarter of harum scarum rugby.

The ball was whipped left once again before Farnworth bundled his way through six would-be defenders for a fine individual try.

Makinson converted to make it a two-point game with 14 minutes to play and soon after drew the scores level at 20 apiece after Paulo's ill-discipline crept in again, the Samoan skipper needlessly taking out counterpart Sam Tomkins late.

With the crowd on their feet as England attacked, Crichton picked off an interception and sprinted in for his second try, converting to make it 26-20 with five to play.

But Farnworth made sure the game went to extra-time as Williams broke and Whitehead played the centre in from 50 metres for his second try of the game, Makinson hitting the crucial conversion.

Anthony Milford had a snap drop-goal charged down in extra-time, but Crichton, deeper in the pocket, made no mistake to seal a famous victory.

