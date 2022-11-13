Garnacho's late strike sees Man Utd edge Fulham

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to score the winner in a 2-1 victory away to Fulham

London (AFP) – Argentina teenager Alejandro Garnacho came off the bench to score in stoppage time as Manchester United won 2-1 away to Fulham on Sunday.

It seemed the Cottagers had done enough to earn a point in the final Premier League match before the World Cup break.

But Garnacho's expert one-two with Christian Eriksen, in the last of three minutes of added-on time, saw him race into the box before he produced a cool finish across Bernd Leno.

Eriksen himself had put the visitors in front in the 14th minute at Craven Cottage with his first goal for United as he finished off a counter-attack.

But former United striker Daniel James equalised for Fulham just after the hour mark, having only come on as a substitute for Harry Wilson minutes earlier.

