UK, Ireland Euro 2028 bid announces 14 candidate venues

London (AFP) – A joint bid by the five national associations of the United Kingdom and Ireland to host the 2028 European Championship published a shortlist of 14 venues for the tournament on Wednesday.

The British and Irish bid is the favourite to win hosting rights in September 2023 after abandoning plans to run for the 2030 World Cup.

Russia, whose national team and clubs are currently banned from UEFA competition due to the war in Ukraine, and Turkey are the other competing bids for Euro 2028.

Wembley, which hosted the Euro 2020 final, is among three London stadia, also including the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and West Ham's London Stadium.

Manchester United's Old Trafford, Manchester City's Etihad Stadium, Villa Park in Birmingham, Newcastle's St. James' Park, the Stadium of Light in Sunderland and Everton's new ground, which is still in construction, are the other proposed English venues.

Hampden Park in Glasgow, Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Casement Park in Belfast and two stadiums in Dublin, Lansdowne Road and Croke Park, represent the other four national associations.

The shortlist will be cut to 10 venues for the final bid submission in April 2023.

"The UK and Ireland's track record of hosting successful major sporting events over many decades means we have the expertise and experience to take this world-class tournament to new heights," said a joint statement by the five national associations.

"Our stadia concept includes a proposed shortlist of 14 venues in famous sporting cities known throughout the world, including destinations that are home to clubs with great European football history and heritage.

"The plan ensures that all our proposed cities and stadia are connected by direct, quick and sustainable travel links and accommodation that will provide an unrivalled experience for teams and fans."

England and Scotland hosted 12 games during last year's delayed Euro 2020, which took place across 11 countries.

Fan violence marred the final, won by Italy, as thousands of England fans stormed Wembley in the hope of seeing the Three Lions' first major tournament final in 55 years.

However, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin played down fears the disorder would affect England's chances of hosting major events in the future.

Wembley hosted the first edition of a new intercontinental final between the champions of Europe and South America, won by Argentina in June, and will also host the Champions League final in 2023.

