Titans hit by injuries for Packers clash

Amani Hooker is among the starters who will be missing for the Tennessee Titans at the Green Bay Packers on Thursday.

Miami (AFP) – The injury-hit Tennessee Titans will be without at least four regular starters for Thursday's clash with the Green Bay Packers and key defensive tackle Jeffrey Simmons' involvement is questionable, the team said.

Advertising Read more

Kicker Randy Bullock (calf), outside linebacker Bud Dupree (hip), center Ben Jones (concussion), safety Amani Hooker (shoulder) and defensive back Lonnie Johnson (hamstring) have all been ruled out according to the team's injury report.

All except back-up Johnson are starters for the Titans who are top of the AFC South with a 6-3 record.

Simmons, who missed Sunday's 17-10 win over the Denver Broncos due to an ankle injury, is now out of a protective boot and has made some progress this week.

Defensive back Elijah Molden was also limited in practice on Wednesday and remains questionable.

The Titans were already without cornerback Caleb Farley who was placed on the injured reserve list after hurting his back against Denver.

Josh Lambo has been promoted to the 53-man rosters and will be the kicker in Thursday's game.

Lambo played soccer and was a goalkeeper for the United States Under-20 national team before he switched to American football during college.

© 2022 AFP