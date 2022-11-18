Canada spy agency probing death threats from Iran

People rally in downtown Ottawa, Canada, in support of freedom for women in Iran in October

Ottawa (AFP) – Canada's spy agency said Friday it is investigating credible death threats against people in Canada by Iran, days after Britain levelled similar accusations against the Islamic regime.

"CSIS is actively investigating several threats to life emanating from the Islamic Republic of Iran based on credible intelligence," Eric Balsam, spokesman for the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, told AFP.

"Ultimately, these hostile activities and foreign interference undermine the security of Canada and Canadians, as well as our democratic values and sovereignty," he said.

No details of the investigation were given, but Balsam said the agency is working with international partners.

CSIS is also aware that Iran is monitoring and intimidating people in Canada, including members of the Iranian diaspora, he added, in order to "silence those who speak out publicly against" the regime.

Last week, Britain accused Tehran of threatening the lives of UK-based journalists.

"I have summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires today after journalists working in the UK were subject to immediate threats to life from Iran," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted at the time.

Volant Media, the Saudi-linked broadcaster of Iran International TV channel, said two British-Iranian journalists had received "death threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps."

The journalists were working in Britain for the London-based Farsi-language channel, said the broadcaster, which has been covering Iran's anti-government protests.

© 2022 AFP