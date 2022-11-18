Tipuric tells Wales to lay down World Cup marker against Georgia

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Wales captain Justin Tipuric has called on his side to produce a performance free of mistakes when they face Georgia in an Autumn Nations Series international in Cardiff on Saturday.

The teams meet at the Principality Stadium just under a year from their World Cup pool clash in France.

Georgia have proved tough opponents for Wales on their last two visits to Cardiff, with the hosts prevailing 18-0 two years ago following a 13-6 win in 2017.

"They are big physical men, a very good set-piece team and they are just getting better and better all the time," said Tipuric. "Their players are playing in the top leagues now, and that is only going to make them better."

The flanker added: "They are a tough, nitty-gritty team, and if you let them into the game they are going to stay there all game.

"We have got to make sure we start well, do everything right and not let them into the game with our mistakes."

Wales coach Wayne Pivac has made six changes from the starting line-up that won 20-13 at home to Argentina last weekend, with Scarlets back-row Josh Macleod set to make a long-awaited Test debut when he packs down alongside Tipuric at No 8.

Macleod was selected for Wales' 2020 Autumn squad, but then suffered a hamstring injury, before being selected to start against Scotland in last year's Six Nations, only to rupture his Achilles tendon in training a few hours later.

"It is horrible what has happened to Josh in the past," said Tipuric. "But it just shows his resilience and his attitude and the type of person he is to just keep coming back, no matter what."

