France defence coach Edwards agrees new deal

Paris (AFP) – France defence coach Shaun Edwards has extended his contract to 2027, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) confirmed on Saturday.

Edwards, 56, took over the role alongside head coach Fabien Galthie following the 2019 Rugby World Cup after 11 trophy-ladden years with Wales.

On Friday, Edwards told newspaper the Daily Mail he had agreed to stay in the position until after the World Cup in Australia.

"I'm delighted to use this column to announce that I've signed a contract extension with France until the 2027 World Cup," Edwards said.

"Fabien Galthie asked in September if I'd be interested in staying on for a few more years and the FFR followed up by putting a long-term contract in front of me," he added.

Edwards won three Six Nations titles during his time with Wales after a hugely succesful playing career in rugby league with home-town club Wigan, which included nine Challenge Cup successes.

The Englishman started his coaching career with union side Wasps, where he claimed the European Cup and English Premiership.

"People have asked if I wanted to join England but there was no offer on the table," Edwards said.

"I went for a walk down the River Thames with Bill Sweeney, the RFU CEO, last year but there's not been much conversation since.

"It's not for me to push that," he added.

Edwards has helped France to second in the world rankings and Les Bleus can seal a record 13th straight Test win with victory over Japan on Sunday before hosting next year's World Cup.

