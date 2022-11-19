Wales great Roberts says Pivac faces 'serious questions' after Georgia defeat

Cardiff (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Wales great Jamie Roberts said coach Wayne Pivac faced "serious questions" after an embarrassing 13-12 home defeat by Georgia on Saturday condemned the side to their eighth loss in 11 Tests this year.

The teams are in the same pool at next year's World Cup in France but whether Kiwi coach Pivac is still in charge by then remains an open question following what Roberts labelled the "worst performance I've seen from a Wales team".

Wales were 12-3 ahead come half-time at the Principality Stadium but Georgia hit back after home wing Alex Cuthbert was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle early in the second half of this Autumn Nations Series clash.

Georgia wing Alexander Todua crossed for a converted try that cut Wales' lead to 12-10.

And following a typically strong scrum, replacement Luka Matkava landed a clinching penalty two minutes from time as Georgia came from behind to clinch a deserved first win over Wales.

"That's the worst performance I've seen from a Wales team," Roberts told Amazon Prime.

"I didn't see any fight from the Welsh lads. The scrums at the end typified that. There was so much inexperience in that front five at the end and the fault for that is the system."

Former centre Roberts, a veteran of 97 Tests -- 94 for Wales and three for the British and Irish Lions -- said Pivac had to take much of the blame for a shock loss.

"Wayne needed to give those players far more game time over the last year," the 36-year-old Roberts added.

"When you lose a game like this, then serious questions need to be asked about the coach.

"As players you play for the jersey, your country but also your coach. The fact Wales came out for the second half and didn't score, then serious questions need to be asked about the head coach."

Wales still have one more Test to play this year with Australia, another of their Pool C rivals at the World Cup, providing the opposition at the Principality Stadium on November 26.

The Wallabies are in action later Saturday away to Ireland in Dublin.

