Irving's ban ends as Nets star expected to play Sunday

New York (AFP) – Kyrie Irving's NBA suspension after posting a social media link to a film with anti-semitic material has ended after eight games with the Brooklyn Nets saying Sunday he is available to play.

The Nets, who imposed the ban upon the star guard earlier this month, play host to Memphis on Sunday and Irving is expected to make his return to the lineup in the contest.

Irving made his clearest and deepest apology Saturday in an interview with SportsNet New York (SNY) after refusing to apologize when asked by reporters earlier about anti-semitic issues, prompting the suspension for a minimum of five games that stretched to eight contests.

Since then, Irving has met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver and leaders in the Jewish community as part of a series of actions needed for reinstatement.

Irving said the "moving" and "impactful" talks have made him more aware of the hurt his actions caused.

"I meant no harm to any person, to any group of people," Irving told SNY. "And yeah, this is a big moment for me because I'm able to learn throughout this process."

