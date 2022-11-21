American Sargeant to race for Williams in 2023

London (AFP) – American rookie Logan Sargeant will drive for Williams next season, the British Formula One team confirmed on Monday.

After just one season in Formula Two, Sargeant will take a seat alongside Thai driver Alex Albon having secured enough points in the final F2 race of the season in Abu Dhabi to earn his licence for the top tier.

The 21-year-old has come through the Williams academy and learned his trade mainly in Europe in karting and F3.

"It's a huge honour and a dream come true to be given this opportunity," said Sargeant, who was crowned rookie of the year after finishing his F2 season with Carlin in P4 with 148 points, including two wins and two podium finishes.

"Being a part of the Williams Driver Academy for the past year has given me an important platform to develop as a driver and prepare me for this next chapter.

"I'm ready and excited to be a part of this journey as the team looks to progress up the grid."

He becomes the first pilot from the United States to compete in Formula 1 since Alexander Rossi in 2015 as Williams part with Canadian Nicholas Latifi after three seasons.

While some have questioned if a single season in F2 is enough to prepare him for the elite, Williams team chief Jost Capito has no doubts Sargent is ready.

"He's had a strong rookie season in Formula 2, and we are excited to watch him make the step up in Formula 1. We are here to support that journey with him," said Capito.

Albon finished 19th in the 2022 season just ahead of Latifi with the team tenth in the constructors standings with eight points.

© 2022 AFP