Israel's Netanyahu wins defamation suit against ex-premier Olmert

Tel Aviv (AFP) – Israel's prime-minister designate Benjamin Netanyahu won a lawsuit against ex-premier Ehud Olmert on Monday when a judge ruled Olmert defamed the Netanyahu family by branding them mentally ill.

The legal spat between the former leaders has made headlines in Israel.

The verdict came as Netanyahu, 73, tries to build a coalition after winning November 1 elections, which left him poised to reclaim power after 14 months in opposition.

Olmert became prime minister in 2006 but stepped down in 2009 as he faced corruption allegations. He was replaced by Netanyahu that year and the acrimony between them has deepened since.

In an interview in April last year, Olmert alleged that Netanyahu, his wife Sara and son Yair all suffered from "mental illness".

Netanyahu, who is currently fighting corruption allegations in court, sued Olmert for defamation.

Olmert, 77, had claimed in court that he was voicing an opinion, not seeking to offer a diagnosis without a medical basis.

But Tel Aviv judge Amit Yariv ruled in favour of Netanyahu, stating that "calling someone mentally ill can be humiliating for a person."

Olmert was ordered to pay the 62,500 Israeli shekels ($18,000) in damages, plus an additional 35,000 shekels in court and legal fees.

'Lies shattered'

Praising the verdict, Netanyahu's lawyer Yossi Cohen said "another plot of lies" levelled against the family had been "shattered".

After replacing Olmert in 2009, Netanyahu served until June 2021, when he was ousted by a coalition of rivals.

He promised a comeback and elections this month saw him and his allies secure 64 seats in Israel's 120-member parliament, the Knesset.

The veteran right-winger, Israel's longest serving premier, is now holding talks on forming a government with parties that have formally backed his premiership.

That list includes two ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties and ex-members of the now splintered extreme-right Religious Zionism alliance.

That alliance ran as a single bloc in the polls but, by mutual agreement, has entered Knesset as three separate parties: Religious Zionism, led by Bezalel Smotrich, Jewish Power headed by Itamar Ben-Gvir and the virulently anti-gay Noam party, which holds just one seat.

Fraught coalition talks

Smotrich and Ben-Gvir -- both deeply controversial figures known for their hardline anti-Palestinian positions -- are demanding high-profile cabinet posts following their strong election performance.

Smotrich wants to head the defence ministry, a job that would give him executive authority over the entire Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Naming Smotrich defence minister could cause headaches for Netanyahu, and US President Joe Biden's adminstration has reportedly warned against the move.

In a tweet last week, Religious Zionism said the "Biden administration should not interfere in the establishment of an (Israeli) government."

The US embassy has declined to comment on allegations that Washington was seeking to shape Netanyahu's cabinet choices.

Outgoing Israel Prime Minister Yair Lapid, a bitter Netanyahu foe, held what he termed his final cabinet meeting on Sunday, suggesting that his rival's return to power as the head of a right-wing government may be short-lived.

"We'll be back in this room sooner than you think," Lapid told his government.

