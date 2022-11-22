Australia's Scott reunites with Woods' old caddie Williams

Brisbane (Australia) (AFP) – Veteran Australian golfer Adam Scott has reunited with Tiger Woods' former caddie Steve Williams, tempting the New Zealander out of retirement to help him win more majors.

Advertising Read more

Williams was on the bag for Woods from 1999 to 2011, a partnership that yielded 13 major victories, before he switched to Scott and helped him claim the 2013 Masters.

Now 42, Scott knows time is not on his side to fulfil his ambition of winning more big tournaments. To do so, he plans to spend "way more time" in the United States next season.

"I want to fulfil my dreams and goals as a player, and time is less and less on my side," Scott said late Tuesday on the eve of the Australian PGA Championships in Brisbane.

"I have to do everything I can to make sure I'm giving myself the best chance. I have all the tools. I'm still very healthy, I'm still moving the golf ball well and I have a lot of experience, and I'm just trying to put it all together."

That includes enticing Williams out of retirement to share the caddie duties with his current bagman Greg Hearmon.

Williams called it quits in 2017 to spend more time with his family after a distinguished career that included a seven-year stint with former world number one Greg Norman, then a decade alongside Raymond Floyd, before partnering with Woods then Scott.

Scott said it took little persuasion to get him back out on tour.

"He was banging down my door," said Scott. "He loves it. Don't believe anything else he says, he loves it."

"Steve's position in life has changed again and mine has too," he added.

"It's nice that we feel like it could marry back up again and yield some good results. It's a good energy, that's for sure. We're kind of seeing if we've got some magic in us these couple of weeks."

Williams will caddie for Scott at this week's PGA Championships and at the Australian Open in Melbourne next week.

© 2022 AFP