Spain's Gavi set to be a star of world football: Luis Enrique

Doha (AFP) – Teen talent Gavi is set for global stardom after he became the youngest World Cup scorer since Pele in Spain's 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica on Wednesday, his coach Luis Enrique said.

Gavi scored Spain's fifth goal with a first-time finish from Alvaro Morata's cross that crashed in off the inside of the post to become the third youngest scorer in the tournament's history at 18 years and 110 days.

"It's the best of my dreams, I never imagined this," said Gavi. "I'm delighted to be achieving this."

It capped a man-of-the-match display from the Barcelona youth product who linked brilliantly in midfield with fellow Camp Nou-based teenager Pedri, 19.

And Luis Enrique is sure he has on his hands a player who will become one of the best in the world.

"He's a unique player, a very different player because ... he's 18 years old but he has the personality of an experienced player," he said.

"We're happy to have him in the team and we think he's going to be one of the stars of world football."

And the demanding coach still expects Gavi to improve.

"I hope he will go and play every time better and try to be aggressive with the ball and without the ball," said Luis Enrique, who added that Gavi "needs only a bit of poise and calm at times."

Gavi was the pick of a bunch of supremely gifted young players who contributed to a stunning performance in which Spain did not give up a single corner or shot on goal while enjoying more than 80 percent possession.

He linked up particularly well with Pedri, who provided the pass for the opening goal by Dani Olmo.

"I'm very happy to win it and delighted to be MVP. We played a great game, well done everyone," said Gavi.

"Pedri and I are very good friends off the pitch and on the pitch there is not much to say, he's a spectacular player and it's very easy to play alongside him."

© 2022 AFP