Bills snatch late win at Detroit

Miami (AFP) – Tyler Bass's 45 yard field goal, with two seconds remaining, gave the Buffalo Bills a thrilling 28-25 victory at the Detroit Lions in the NFL on Thursday.

The win moved the Bills to an 8-3 record and snapped a three-game winning streak for the much improved Lions (4-7).

It was a mixture of joy and relief for Bass who had missed a point after an attempt following the Bills' fourth quarter touchdown, which kept the contest a three-point game.

Michael Badgley then made a 51-yard kick for the Lions with 23 seconds left on the clock but Bills quarterback Josh Allen responded to the challenge superbly.

Allen led a four-play, 48-yard drive in 21 seconds to get within field goal distance, with a 36 yards pass to Stefon Diggs crucial, and this time Bass made no mistake.

"I'm just so thankful to the guys," said Bass. "I had that missed extra point but the guys drove down the field, they had my back and when we got out there, I just trusted my process and hit it through," he added.

There have been questions over Allen's fitness in recent weeks due to a shoulder injury but he was outstanding again throwing for 253 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 78 yards and another touchdown.

Detroit had trailed 17-14 at half-time but the Lions got in front at the start of an eventful fourth quarter when Jared Goff found D.J Chark at the back of the end-zone and D'Andre Swift ran in the two-point conversion to make it 22-19.

Allen then connected with Diggs with a five-yard pass before Bass missed the point after attempt, setting up the late drama.

The Thanksgiving program continues later with the Dallas Cowboys hosting the New York Giants in an NFC East battle and then the New England Patriots travel to the Minnesota Vikings.

