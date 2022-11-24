England captain Kane fit to face USA: Southgate

Doha (AFP) – Gareth Southgate says England captain Harry Kane is fit to face the United States on Friday after his World Cup injury scare.

Kane suffered an ankle injury in the second half of England's 6-2 win against Iran in their Group B opener in Doha on Monday.

The Tottenham striker, who has a long history of ankle problems, was sent for a scan on Wednesday, sparking fears he might be set for a spell on the sidelines.

But England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford had eased those concerns when he revealed Kane took part in training on Wednesday.

And Three Lions boss Southgate on Thursday said Kane would be available for selection against the USA in their group game at the Al Bayt Stadium.

"Harry is fine. He has worked slightly separately from the group but all good for Friday night," Southgate told the BBC.

"He had a scan to make sure everything is fine."

Southgate also said Harry Maguire was feeling better after the Manchester United centre-back was substituted having become ill in the closing stages of the Iran match.

"He was feeling ill and that was affecting his vision. You worry about concussion in that instant, but we were going back through all the footage and there is nothing, so he is in a good area," Southgate said.

