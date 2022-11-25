Bermudan Olympic heroine Duffy wins record fourth world triathlon title

Bermuda's first ever Olympic gold medalist Flora Duffy (right) made more history as she became the first four-time women's triathlon world champion

Paris (AFP) – Bermuda's Olympic gold medallist Flora Duffy added another piece of history to her remarkable career on Friday becoming the first woman to be crowned world triathlon champion four times.

Advertising Read more

The 35-year-old -- who in Tokyo became Bermuda's first ever Olympic champion -- won it in style too as she was once again the nemesis of British triathlete Georgia Taylor-Brown.

The 28-year-old -- silver medalist in Tokyo and then again runner-up to Duffy in this year's Commonwealth Games -- began the event in Abu Dhabi ahead of the Bermudan in the standings.

Taylor-Brown and Duffy were neck and neck going into the final lap of the run in energy-sapping 33 degree celsius heat (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit) -- but the Briton had nothing left in her legs when her great rival turned on the pressure.

"I'm really, really proud of this one," said Duffy, whose previous world titles came in 2016/17 and last year.

"I smiled a few times when it was just me and Georgia… I feel like she brings me to another level.

"We don't really give each other an inch and I just wanted to stay safe because it's super hot out there.

"When I got a little bit of a gap on the third lap of the run it was a little sooner than I anticipated but I thought; 'well, gotta go now!'"

Taylor-Brown once again had to settle for second but said she remained undeterred and her ambition to win a world title one day was as great as ever.

She did win the title in 2020 but that was only over one event due to Covid.

"I'm really proud of myself out there today and giving it everything and doing all I could," she said.

"We were battling it out to the end and I wouldn't have it any other way, and I don't think she would.

"I'm still learning in every race and I still want that world title one day."

© 2022 AFP