Banned Erasmus and World Rugby hold positive talks

South African Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has been banned twice in two years for his public criticism of referees

London (AFP) – South Africa Rugby (SAR) said on Saturday their director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus had had "positive discussions" with World Rugby over his public criticism of referees which has seen him banned twice.

Advertising Read more

The 50-year-old is presently serving a two-match suspension -- ruling him out of the Springboks final Test with England later on Saturday -- following his criticising refereeing decisions during the ongoing Autumn Nations Series.

Erasmus -- who as head coach guided South Africa to the 2019 World Cup trophy -- only returned from a long stadium ban for their 19-16 defeat by Ireland on November 5.

He had been suspended by World Rugby for his infamous hour-long video criticising referee Nic Berry's performance in the first Test between the Springboks and the British and Irish Lions last year.

However, a joint statement by SAR and World Rugby said Erasmus and two officials from the sport's governing body had held 'constructive discussions'.

"World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin, and World Rugby Director of Rugby, Phil Davies, met with South Africa Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus on Thursday and held positive discussions regarding recent events and match official communications in general," read the statement.

"Views were exchanged resulting in a better understanding of the respective positions."

Erasmus denied last week his criticisms of the vastly experienced English referee Wayne Barnes over his handling of the 30-26 defeat by Six Nations champions France on November 12 had led to threats against the official.

He argued his videos "were not aimed at the officials, but to our SA fans on what we should do better".

South Africa Rugby said further talks would take place between World Rugby and Erasmus to prevent a repeat but also to improve communication between teams and referees.

"There was agreement that further dialogue was needed in terms of enhancing the process that operates between teams and match officials," they said.

"To ensure all can play their part in creating great spectacles and avoid frustration but in a way that underpins the respect for match officials, coaches and players.

"Further dialogue will continue after today's final Springbok test of the year."

Erasmus's behaviour has attracted a lot of criticism not least from the Springboks 2007 World Cup winning captain Jon Smit.

"It's hard to defend him," Smit told the BBC's Rugby Union Daily Podcast earlier this week.

"The way he has approached this is not right. Are you telling me Rassie is the only coach frustrated by a call that has gone the wrong way?

"Something has to be done. There has to be a line that has to be drawn, and he is making it difficult for his team. It's made us, as a rugby team, so easy to dislike."

© 2022 AFP