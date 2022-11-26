Israeli wounded in Jerusalem bus stop bombings dies

Wednesday twin bombings at bus stops on the outskirts of Jerusalem were the first to hit the city since 2016

Jerusalem (AFP) – An Israeli wounded in rare bombings to hit Jerusalem earlier this week died Saturday, the hospital treating him announced, the latest casualty as violence surges in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek hospital announced the death of Tadesa Teshuma "who was fatally wounded in an attack at the entrance to Jerusalem."

A 15-year-old Israeli-Canadian was also killed in Wednesday's twin blasts, which hit bus stops frequented by ultra-Orthodox Jews at the city's western exit.

Thirteen others were wounded, medics said, in the first bombings to hit the contested city since 2016 according to Israel's Shin Bet domestic security agency.

A security source told AFP the explosives were detonated remotely and no group has claimed the attacks, which were celebrated by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The bombings come amid a spike in violence, which has claimed the lives of six Israelis and 14 Palestinians this month across Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank.

Israeli security forces remain on high alert and on Saturday police briefly closed a main road in Jerusalem, not far from the site of the bombings, due to a suspicious package. The incident turned out to be a false alarm, police said.

During the second intifada, or uprising, in the early 2000s, Palestinian militants repeatedly planted bombs at urban bus stops, including in Jerusalem.

Much of the recent violence has centred on the West Bank, where more than 125 Palestinians have been killed this year according to an AFP tally.

At least 26 Israelis have also been killed in attacks across Israel and the Palestinian territories.

The dead have included Israeli troops, Palestinian militants and civilians on both sides including multiple children.

Earlier this year, 49 Gazans were killed in a three-day conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in the coastal enclave.

© 2022 AFP