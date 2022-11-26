Mihara surges past Hendrickx for second gold of season in Espoo

Mai Mihara of Japan delivers a gold-medal winning performance in the ISU figure skating Grand Prix in Espoo, Finland

Espoo (Finland) (AFP) – Japan's Mai Mihara surged past Loena Hendrickx of Belgium to claim her second ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating gold of the season in Espoo on Saturday.

Skating to Manuel De Falla's 'El Amor Brujo' the 23-year-old from Kobe shook off some hesitant jumps to produce an overall solid skate and take first place in the free programme with 130.56 points.

Her winning total of 204.14 gave her a second success of the season after the MK John Wilson Trophy in England two weeks ago to set herself up among the favourites for the Grand Prix final in Turin next month.

World silver medallist Hendrickx led after Friday's short programme but looked out of sorts skating to Karl Hugo's 'Heaven' and 'Fallen Angel'.

A popped Axel and a tumble on a triple Lutz, put the 23-year-old Belgian third on the day and second overall with 203.91 points, just 0.23 behind Mihara.

Hendrickx, winner of the Grand Prix in France, joins Mihara in the elite season-ending Grand Prix Final in Turin from December 8-9.

Mana Kawabe finished third overall ahead of compatriot and former Grand Prix winner Rika Kihira who is making her way back from injury.

In pairs, Italy's Rebecca Ghilardi and Filippo Ambrosini led all the way to take gold after their free skate to "The Barber of Seville" to finish ahead of Germany's Alisa Efimova and Ruben Blommaert.

Italy's Rebecca Ghilardi and Filippo Ambrosini win pairs gold in Finland

The Italians scored 189.74 points to the German's 170.75, to take the first ISU Grand Prix medal, and qualify for the Final in their home country.

The sixth and final round of the Grand Prix series concludes later Saturday with the men's free skating final with Frenchman Kevin Aymoz a surprise leader ahead of American Ilia Malinin and Japan's Shun Sato.

Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier are leading the ice dance.

