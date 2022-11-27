Scotland coach Townsend salutes Weir's 'huge legacy'

Former Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir has died at the age of 52

London (AFP) – Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has paid tribute to the "huge legacy" left by Doddie Weir following his former team-mate's death from Motor Neurone Disease.

His family announced on Saturday that Weir, who won 61 caps for Scotland and was selected for the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa in 1997, had died aged 52.

Former Scotland lock Weir was diagnosed with MND in 2016 and went on to establish the "My Name'5 Doddie" foundation, which has raised £8 million ($9.7 million) to fight the disease.

"The news of Doddie's passing is incredibly sad for his family and the whole of Scottish Rugby but it's also a time to celebrate Doddie's life and what he's achieved, particularly over the last five years," said Townsend in a Scottish Rugby Union statement issued Sunday.

"His fight against MND and his fight to find a cure for the illness has been inspirational.

"I know it's inspired so many people around the country to raise a lot of money for the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation which has in turn brought together his friends as well as rugby clubs and communities across Scotland and further afield.

"Doddie will have a huge legacy as he's made such progress in finding a cure for MND and breakthroughs are already being made because of his determination."

