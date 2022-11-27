Toulouse slump to Top 14 loss without suspended Dupont

Paris (AFP) – Top 14 leaders Toulouse slipped to a 21-14 defeat at Lyon on Sunday as their French national skipper Antoine Dupont began a four-week suspension.

Advertising Read more

Victory for Lyon allowed them to climb to fourth place in the table while five-time European champions Toulouse saw their winless streak stretch to three games.

Scrum-half star and 2019 World Player of the Year Dupont was banned for four weeks following a red card in the 30-26 Test win over South Africa earlier in the month.

Also missing on Sunday was injured prop Cyril Baille while a number of other international stars were rested following the Autumn Test series.

Despite the loss, Toulouse are still four points clear at the top of the table from La Rochelle.

"We lacked energy, spirit, drive and desire to fight against a Lyon team that did not show their best form," said Toulouse coach Ugo Mola as he ruefully looked ahead to a 530km bus trip home.

"We will be satisfied to get back on the bus, drive seven hours, and remember that being leaders does not give us the status of being unbeatable."

Fly-half Leo Berdeu kicked 11 points while Georgian full-back Davit Niniashvili and winger Ethan Dumortier grabbed crucial second-half tries.

Toulouse had opened the scoring in the first half through a converted try from Romain Ntamack while a 78th minute try by flanker Alban Placines was too late to save the league leaders.

© 2022 AFP