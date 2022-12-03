Rams place quarterback Stafford on injured reserve

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, seen here before a game against Tampa Bay, has been placed on injured reserve, which could spell the end of his NFL season

Los Angeles (AFP) – The Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams placed Matthew Stafford on injured reserve with a lingering neck strain on Saturday, potentially ending their quarterback's NFL season.

Advertising Read more

Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that Stafford had cleared concussion protocol, but wouldn't start Sunday's clash with the Seattle Seahawks because of his neck injury.

"What we've got to figure out is with six games remaining, how much is he going to be available and what's the best step for him?" McVay said.

Placing Stafford on injured reserve means he'll miss at least the next four games.

He could return in week 17, but if the 3-8 Rams' fortunes don't improve by then they could opt to keep their star signal-caller out for the rest of the season.

Stafford, 34, has thrown for 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions through nine starts in 2022.

Stafford's injury woes have bedevilled the Rams' bid for a Super Bowl repeat.

He was troubled by an elbow injury before the season started and has been in concussion protocol twice.

Stafford missed one game against the Arizona Cardinals because of mid-week concussion symptoms and hasn't practiced since he landed in concussion protocol after absorbing a big sack in a game at New Orleans on November 20.

© 2022 AFP